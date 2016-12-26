​The presents are unwrapped, the turkey is history. Now what? The week between Christmas and New Year's Eve is a time to connect with friends and family, by doing something fun — or scary. Here are three suggestions that will work well with kids who are home from college for the holiday.

1. The Nightmare After Christmas

It's an eerie nighttime trek that begins on the Sparks Streets Mall and winds its way through the snow to the Bytown Museum by the Ottawa Locks, reputedly home to a multitude of ghosts. The Nightmare After Christmas is brought to you by the folks at Haunted Walks Ottawa, who promise chilling tales of Christmas past, encounters with the supernatural and things that go bump in the night.

Where: Tours begin at Sparks Street Mall

When: Dec. 27 to 30, at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $19.75 for adults, $15.75 for youth. You can by them here.

2. Burn

A scene from Burn, written and directed by John Muggleton. ( Maria Vartanova/ John Muggleton)

Suspense, plot twists and a ghost story — that's what John Muggleton's new play Burn is made of. Muggleton is a well-known local actor and teacher, who has written a thriller based on a scary story he heard as little boy about the mysterious disappearance of a hermit in his hometown. Burn had a successful, sold out premiere a few weeks ago, and now it's back by popular demand.

Where: The Avalon Studios, 738A Bank St.

When: Dec. 28, 29 and 30, with two shows a day at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $22. You can buy them here.

3. A Laughing Matter

Kate Davis in 'Best Before'.0:49

Head to the crowded, hideaway that is Absolute Comedy next week, to see non-stop stand-up comedy featuring Toronto's Kate Davis as emcee of the festivities. Davis specializes in family matters, including kids, hubby and her mother, who recently moved in to the family home. Davis has said Absolute Comedy is her favourite club in the country, because even in a blizzard, it's packed with happy people who want to share a laugh.

Where: Absolute Comedy, 412 Preston St.

When: Dec. 28 to 31.

Cost: Tickets start at $7. Tickets for New Year's Eve are $40. You can get them by calling the box office at (613) 233-8000.