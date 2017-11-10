Love letters from the trenches and Haydn's powerful Mass in Time of War are on tap for this Remembrance Day weekend and an artistic diversion into a magical animal kingdom are among this weekend's events.

Love in wartime

Kevin Reeves, the choirmaster of Ottawa choral group Seventeen Voyces cherishes a tiny handwritten card that, against all odds, brought his grandmother and grandfather together more than a century ago, when Reeves's grandfather was a young man headed to Europe to fight in the Great War.

Kevin Reeves's grandfather David Reeves, at the time he was writing letters from France during the First World War. (Kevin Reeves)

"When he enlisted, he came across Canada on a train and stopped in North Bay and threw a little card on the platform which said 'Any girl find this, please write to Pte. Dave Reeves in France." said Reeves.

"And this little card made it to my grandmother eventually."

Laura Dreany, Kevin Reeves's grandmother, c. 1917. (Kevin Reeves)

An enduring love was born through the exchange of letters and photographs, and the pair were married after the war ended.

Somewhere in France: Love letters from the trenches, a multimedia performance featuring Seventeen Voyces, actors and photographs, pays tribute to that enduring love forged during the turbulence of wartime.

Also on the bill, Hadyn's masterwork Mass in Time of War will be performed by 40 voices, including soloists and a full orchestra. Haydn composed the work in 1796, at a time when Austria was preparing for war.

WHERE: St. Matthew's Anglican Church, 130 Glebe Ave.

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m.

COST: Adults: $30, Students: $20 and Military/Veterans: $15. Tickets can be purchase in advance here.

Where the Wild Things Are In Drew Mosley's painting, Hare and Bindle, a huge hare furtively seeks safer ground. (Wall Space Gallery)

Imagine an art show that feels like you've walked into a children's storybook. The giant rabbits and bears with large knowing eyes that inhabit the canvases of Drew Mosley's huge paintings have the qualities of creatures from dark fairy tales.

There is a sense of foreboding in the paintings of Drew Mosley. His work is on display at Wall Space Gallery. (Wall Space Gallery)

Mosley is a local artist, carpenter and custom house builder whose love of nature was nurtured at the family cottage and trips along the Ottawa River.

He's designed his show to resemble a walk through an enchanted forest. The images are beautiful, but the underlying message is a warning about the disappearing habitat these marvelous animals call home.

Drew Mosley used multiple layers of resin, to create a 3D quality for this diorama The Guardian. (Wall Space Gallery)

WHERE: Wall Space Gallery, 358 Richmond Rd.

WHEN: A Rebellious Nature runs until Nov. 26.

COST: Free.

Get on Up!

Dance the night away to disco tunes at Bar Robo Saturday night. (Getty Images)

This one if for night owls who like to bust a move right into morning.

Bust a groove at an all-vinyl dance party as DJ BreakThru a.k.a. Jeff de Valk, spins disco, Motown and soul hits at Bar Robo in Chinatown. Get down and boogie to the best of Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, James Brown and more.

WHERE: Bar Robo, 692 Somerset St. W.

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11, 11 p.m to 2 a.m.

COST: Admission is free.