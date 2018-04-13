3 to see in Ottawa this weekend

On stage in Ottawa this weekend: local musicians bare their soul, a close encounter with Peking opera, and a play ripped straight from the headlines.

Ottawa's got soul

There'll be a whole lot of soul pumping out of two neighbouring venues in Old Ottawa South on Saturday night, when the second annual Bangers and Mash 2018 festivalgets underway at House of Targ and Black Squirrel Books on Bank Street.

Ten local ensembles will bring the funk, soul, and Motown hits into the wee hours. It's an authentic version of musical chairs, as players hop back and forth between the venues to deliver continuous entertainment.

Where: House of Targ, 1077 Bank St., and Black Squirrel Books, 1073 Bank St.

When: The evening kicks off at 9 p.m. and the music keeps going until 2 a.m.

Cost: Online advance tickets are sold out, but tickets can be purchased at the door for $25, cash only.

Peking Opera Soirée

William Lau teaches how to do the 'cloud movement.' 1:13 William Lau loves all the trappings of traditional Peking opera — the elaborate costumes, the graceful gestures and the stories they tell. Lau has immersed himself in the 18th century Chinese art and joyfully shares its history, music and myths with Canadian audiences.

On Saturday at Arts Court Theatre, Lau and the Autumn Melody Collective will present excerpts from classic Peking opera in full costume and traditional makeup. Expect spear fights, giant crabs, flying fish and English surtitles.

On Sunday everyone is invited to get in on the act at a free workshop where there will be acting and movement lessons, musical demonstrations and a chance to dress up in the ornate costumes.

Where: Arts Court Theatre, 2 Daly Ave.

When: Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.

Cost: $20 for the Saturday opera performance. Sunday's workshop is free. Purchase tickets or reserve a space in the workshop here.

Lamentable tragedy

"What would make a police officer shoot an unarmed kid nine times?" cries the leader of a hip-hop crew in Sal Capone: The Lamentable Tragedy of, now on stage at the National Arts Centre.

Tristan D. Lalla and Kim Villagante are members of a hip-hop crew in Sal Capone: The Lamentable Tragedy of, on now at the NAC. (BoldSkool Productions )

When their DJ is shot by police, grief, anger and thoughts of revenge threaten to tear apart the close-knit group of urban musicians. Based on the 2008 shooting of unarmed black teenager Fredy Villanueva by Montreal police, the play predates the Black Lives Matters movement, but resonates with its messages about racism and social injustice.

"It really is an urgent story that needs to be told multiple times in multiple ways," said director Diane Roberts, who added that for all the dark subject matter, the ultimate message is one of hope.

Where: NAC's Azrieli Studio

When: The play runs until Saturday, April 21.

Tickets: $46 for regular tickets, $15 same-day rush tickets for audience members ages 13-29. Tickets can be purchased here. Actor Tristan D. Lalla says events depicted in this drama- resemble his own interactions with the police. 0:33

Note: The Ottawa Police Service, local advocates and the cast of the play will take part in a free panel discussion on Tuesday April 17, at 6:30 pm. in the NAC's City Room.