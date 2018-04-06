3 to see in Ottawa this weekend

Looking for something different to do this weekend? CBC Ottawa has some ideas for you.

Betroffenheit

Raw, harrowing and ultimately cathartic, Betroffenheit is an award-winning contemporary dance/theatre work created by famed choreographer Crystal Pite and actor Jonathon Young.

The German word betroffenheit describes the unspeakable shock and confusion that follow circumstances so tragic there are no words to reliably convey the depth of feeling. A journey from that grief to a place of hope, this extraordinary work of art addresses universal experiences of suffering and survival.

Jonathon Young talking about 'Betroffenheit'. 0:27 The work itself is rooted in tragedy: in 2009 Young's teenage daughter and two of her cousins died in a cabin fire.

Where: National Arts Centre, Babs Asper Theatre, 1 Elgin St.

When: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here.

Cool Cuban jazz

Growing up in Havana, pianist Miguel de Armas recalls breathing in the heady atmosphere of the local Afro-Cuban jazz music scene from a young age. He grew up studying jazz piano and percussion, eventually touring Cuba country with Latin jazz orchestras.

Today de Armas lives in Ottawa, where he spends the long winters working on original compositions and new arrangements of jazz standards. He formed the MDA Latin Jazz Quartet, which includes other Cuban musicians he reached through Facebook. They began making music after breaking the ice "with a few Mojitos."

The quartet performs the first Saturday of every month at the Brookstreet Hotel. Special guest sax man Petr Cancura will join the group this Saturday.

Where: Options Lounge, Brookstreet Hotel, 525 Legget Dr., Kanata.

When: Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Cost: No cover.

Beautiful dreamers

A dreamy Quebec City street by artist Nathalie Freniere. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

Cube Gallery's new exhibition, Beaux Rêves, features art inspired by dreams.

'I've had paintings arrive fully-formed as a dream,' artist Stephen Perry says. (Sandra Abma/CBC News) Artists Nathalie Freniere and Stephen Perry approach their work with markedly different styles, but both rely on dreams for inspiration. Freniere's abstracts are warm, hazy fields of colour, while Perry reimagines quirky images from pop culture, lending them the dream-like qualities of Magritte and Colville.

"I've had paintings arrive fully formed as a dream," Perry said.

Where: Cube Gallery, 1285 Wellington St. W.

When: The show runs until April 29. Vernissage on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Cost: Free