Free Ottawa art activities to explore this weekend

The doors to some of Ottawa's most intriguing buildings are open once again, and community groups are enlivening the city with more than 100 activities.

A treasure trove of art

With more than 17,000 pieces of Canadian contemporary art hidden away in its vaults, the Canada Council Art Bank is the one destination art lovers won't want to miss during the annual Doors Open Ottawa this weekend.

Tucked away among the car dealerships on St. Laurent Blvd., in a nondescript commercial building, the bank is a treasure trove of art of every possible style, representing the work of 3,000 artists from across the country. It has artwork most Canadians rarely get to see.

One of the biggest thrills is entering the bank's storage space and pulling out racks upon racks of amazing paintings from 40 years of collecting — and then wandering through the sculpture area which resembles a mad collector's attic.

Where: Canada Council Art Bank, 921 St. Laurent Blvd.

When: Saturday only at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Art Bank head Amy Jenkins pulls out racks of paintings. 0:35

103 events in a one day

Count 'em — there are more than 100 free activities going on throughout the region focused on creating community, making connections and having fun.

100In1Day is a global event taking place on June 2 with the aim of improving the quality of life in cities.

Ottawa's instalment offers everything from dance performances, music jams, arts and crafts plus environmental workshops and discussions.

Here's sample of just two, from the 103 activities on offer.

Lantern Magic

When the sun goes down, lanterns will light the way through a labyrinth set up in the baseball field at Gloucester's Windsor Park. Bring your own lantern, or make one at a nearby station equipped with arts supplies and plenty of glitter.

"It's really quite magical," said organizer Jane Stratton, because the field is not lit up at night.

Stratton says her activity is intended make the park area safer after dark.

"All you're going to see is the stars in the sky, and the tea lights lit in the bags."

Where: Windsor Park, 3560 Wyman Place.

When: The labyrinth is lit at 8 p.m. on Saturday, but those who would like to help put out lights, or make a lantern, should arrive earlier.

Cost: Free.

A labyrinth of lanterns will be set up in Windsor Park in Gloucester on Saturday evening. (Deborah Mousseau)

Environmental arts and crafts

Look for the bright pink tent at Corkstown Park on Saturday — underneath its canopy you'll find environmentally friendly art supplies to create macrame bracelets.

While families string together wooden beads and natural fibres, organizers will engage in discussions about ways communities and individuals can contribute to a sustainable planet.

"Through something as simple as a macrame bracelet, we'll be inviting people to have a chat about how they envision an eco-future," said Stephanie Nadeau with the Ottawa Art Gallery.

Where: Corkstown Park, 61 Corkstown Rd.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free.