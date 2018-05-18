Renoir, Gauguin and Monet on the menu for the long weekend
French impressionists, by way of Denmark, arrive at the National Gallery of Canada
The French impressionists have arrived for the summer, a local songwriter plays impressionistic folk and a Chelsea artist conveys his impressions of winter.
French favourites
It's possibly the most popular art period ever. All around the world, crowds flock to see the beloved paintings of the French impressionists.
Currently, the museum is closed while a new wing is being added, and Ottawa is the happy recipient of Impressionist Treasures: The Ordrupgaard Collection. The collection of paintings will be on display at the National Gallery throughout the summer months.
- Where: National Gallery of Canada, 380 Sussex Dr.
- When: The exhibition runs until Sept 9.
- Cost: Adults $20, Seniors $18 and Students $12. Admission includes entry to main gallery. Tickets can be purchased here.
Note: On Sunday the gallery is celebrating 30 years at their location on Sussex. Admission to the main gallery is free, but does not include Impressionist Treasures: The Ordrupgaard Collection.
Impressionist folk
Ottawa singer-songwriter Claude Munson says he takes the same approach to making music as he does to his day job in the kitchen at Irene's Pub.
"I'm a cook, so I take the ingredients around me and put them together," said Munson.
"My journal writing is singing," added Munson.
Munson is releasing his second album, The Silence Came After, Saturday night at the NAC's Fourth Stage. He'll be joined by his band.
- Where: Fourth Stage, National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
- Cost: Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.
Chelsea art
Head out of town to the Galerie Old Chelsea to see the work of artist Reid McLachlan. McLachlan has been living and painting in Chelsea,Que., for the past 25 years, creating work that is firmly rooted in the local landscape but suggests mysterious and ominous possibilities.
The gallery is located above Les Fougères Restaurant. Wind your way through the gift shop of aromatic cheeses and pastries to find the gallery.
- Where: Gallerie Old Chelsea, 783 Quebec Rte. 105, Chelsea
- When: Until May 30, Wednesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vernissage: Sunday May 20, 1 to 4 p.m.
- Cost: Free.