Renoir, Gauguin and Monet on the menu for the long weekend

The French impressionists have arrived for the summer, a local songwriter plays impressionistic folk and a Chelsea artist conveys his impressions of winter.

French favourites

It's possibly the most popular art period ever. All around the world, crowds flock to see the beloved paintings of the French impressionists.

Take a quick tour of 'Impressionist Treasures' at National Gallery of Canada 0:49 Renoir, Monet and Pissarro cast a spell with beautiful, gauzy visions of a world of light, filled with idyllic picnics and luminous water.

Corner of the Garden in Ergany by Camille Pissarro will be at the National Gallery until Sept. 9. (Sandra Abma/CBC) Danish insurance magnate Wilhelm Hansen and his wife Henny felt the same way about the art and in 1892 began amassing a formidable collection which hung on the walls of their mansion in Copenhagen. When the couple died, they left the paintings and their home to the Danish people. It became the Ordrupgaard museum in 1953.

Currently, the museum is closed while a new wing is being added, and Ottawa is the happy recipient of Impressionist Treasures: The Ordrupgaard Collection. The collection of paintings will be on display at the National Gallery throughout the summer months.

Where: National Gallery of Canada, 380 Sussex Dr.

When: The exhibition runs until Sept 9.

Cost: Adults $20, Seniors $18 and Students $12. Admission includes entry to main gallery. Tickets can be purchased here.

Note: On Sunday the gallery is celebrating 30 years at their location on Sussex. Admission to the main gallery is free, but does not include Impressionist Treasures: The Ordrupgaard Collection.

Impressionist folk

Singer-songwriter Claude Munson at Ottawa's Record Centre. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

Ottawa singer-songwriter Claude Munson says he takes the same approach to making music as he does to his day job in the kitchen at Irene's Pub.

"I'm a cook, so I take the ingredients around me and put them together," said Munson.

Munson sings dreamy, confessional tunes about heartbreak and lost love with a distinctive voice that often sounds mournful and truly genuine.

"My journal writing is singing," added Munson.

Munson is releasing his second album, The Silence Came After, Saturday night at the NAC's Fourth Stage. He'll be joined by his band.

Where: Fourth Stage, National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

Chelsea art

Reid McLachlan's exhibition, My Country is Winter, runs until May 30. (Reid McLachlan)

Head out of town to the Galerie Old Chelsea to see the work of artist Reid McLachlan. McLachlan has been living and painting in Chelsea,Que., for the past 25 years, creating work that is firmly rooted in the local landscape but suggests mysterious and ominous possibilities.

The gallery is located above Les Fougères Restaurant. Wind your way through the gift shop of aromatic cheeses and pastries to find the gallery.