Sculpture, opera and urban twang for the weekend

Take some time this weekend to go on a sculpture tour or enjoy some live music.

Sculpture studio tour Christine Mockett uses textiles and fibre to create her sculpture. Mockett will be at Smith & Barber Sculpture Atelier Inc. on the weekend. (Peter Juranka)

None other than Michelangelo was known to have said "every block of stone has a statue inside it and it is the task of the sculptor to discover it."

One can imagine the Renaissance artist armed with a chisel and hammer, chipping away in his studio in Florence, on the way to finding his David.

Today's sculptors make use of a variety of materials to create their works of art, including textiles, fabric, plastic, garbage and electronics.

Stone carver Patrick Imai will be at Smith & Barber Sculpture Atelier Inc. on Triole Street Saturday and Sunday. (National Capital Network of Sculptors) This weekend the region's sculptor community is rolling out the welcome mat, inviting the public to visit nine studios in Ottawa and Gatineau.

Expect everything from sleek, classical bronzes and polished stone carvings, to futuristic gadgets constructed from recycled bits and parts. Artists will be on hand to demonstrate art making and conduct hands-on workshops.

Where: 9 studios in Ottawa, Gatineau and Chelsea Que. Check out the map and more details here.

When: Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Humour and heartbreak

"I'm the novelty act, I'm the comic relief," said Slo' Tom,about teaming up with singer-songwriter Lynn Jackson, for two performances this weekend.

Slo' Tom sings songs that make you smile — whimsical country tunes with an urban twang often performed with his band The Handsome Devils. In a former life, Slo' Tom, whose real name is Tom Stewart, was a member of 90s shaggy indie punk group Furnace Face. Most days you'll find him hanging out with the guitars at Spaceman Music — he's a co-owner of the instrument store and music training space.

Tom Stewart, aka Slo' Tom, at Spaceman Music on Gladstone Street. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

Kitchener-based singer Lynn Jackson wears her heart on her sleeve, sharing lilting, gentle tunes about heartbreak. The two musicians are sharing the bill and their tunes in two intimate concerts this weekend.

"Somehow I can still write these somehow juvenile songs that people still get offended by, so I haven't lost it," Stewart said laughing.

When and Where: Friday at 8 p.m. in Renfrew at Batstone's Northern Ramble, 45 Railway Ave., Saturday at 9:30 p.m. in Wakefield, at Kaffe 1870, 715 Ch. Riverside

Cost: $20 for Friday's show. Tickets can be purchased here, $10 for Saturday's show, tickets at the door.

Viva Verdi with a Romanian twist

The immortal music of Italian master Giuseppe Verdi will be celebrated by Montreal's La Muse choir and soloists in a concert featuring some his most beloved opera arias, as well as excerpts from his Requiem.

The event is called Viva Verdi, but it could easily be subtitled From Romania with Love, as a number of the musicians including the conductor and featured soloists are originally from Romania, and have appeared in that country's major opera houses.

The musicians have brought a strong tradition of classical and choral training to Canada, and in between all those sweeping Verdi tunes will insert a taste of Romanian operetta to the mix.

Where: St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 82 Kent St.

When: Saturday at 3 p.m.

Cost: $25 in advance, $35 at the door. Tickets can be purchased here.