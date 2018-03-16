A fresh tribute to the love songs of Nat King Cole and the joyful harmonies of Doo-wop in Ottawa this weekend.

Unforgettable

Local singer Antoine L Collins says, when it comes to love songs, no one sang them better than legendary crooner Nat King Cole.

"He could tell a love story, like no other man could," said Collins. "He was the king of romance."

Collins is hoping to cast his own musical spell when he delivers fresh takes on classics such as Unforgettable, When I Fall in Love and Nature Boy, in the intimate nightclub setting of the Mercury Lounge. Collins, a former lawyer turned performer, is celebrating the release of his new tribute album to Nat King Cole.

The warm, butterscotch tones of Nat King Cole's voice made him one of the most popular recording artists of the 40s, 50s and 60s. (The Associated Press)

"I read in an interview once, this woman said, 'Whenever I hear Nat King Cole it's like he's singing directly to me,'" said Collins.

"So I'm hoping with my new arrangements, I can do the same thing."

Where: Mercury Lounge, 56 ByWard Market Sq.

When: Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $15 in advance/$20 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased here.

Let's Go to the Hop

NYC's The Doo Wop Project drops by Zak's Diner in the ByWard Market. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

Doo-wop was born on street corners and in church basements of American cities in the early 1950s. Young men and boys who couldn't afford instruments, would gather to blend voices, invent sounds and create nonsense songs that would become the sound of early rock 'n' roll.

New York City's The Doo Wop Project delivers an upbeat mix of nostalgia, vocal gymnastics, harmonies and showmanship, that keeps them in steady demand. Not satisfied with simply performing the classics, they also "doo-wop-a-size" more contemporary material for their act.

"It's a joyous experience for us and sometimes a spiritual one," said tenor Charl Brown.

"Especially when we get to sing acapella in some of these wonderful houses we get to play."

Where: Southam Hall, National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.

When: Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets run from $25 to $99. Day of show rush tickets are available for $15 to those between ages 19-30.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Last look at the new

Even if you've seen it already, it's a lot of fun to revisit this colourful, thought provoking and often surprising stroll through the world of contemporary art. It's the last weekend to see The National Gallery of Canada 2017 Canadian Biennial exhibition — a survey of its newest acquisitions and a glimpse into what prominent national and international artists are working on and thinking about.

Where: National Gallery of Canada, 380 Sussex Dr.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $15 general admission, $7 for students 24 and under, free for children 11 and under.