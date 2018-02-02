Sandra Abma's weekend list includes ice dancing demos, trash turned to art and a musical odyssey of love and obsession inspired by the work of Ottawa author Elizabeth Smart.

Waltzing on ice

"You feel free when you're skating. It's like flying and dancing," ice dancer Ria Schwendinger observes.

Along with her skating partner Valentin Wunderlich, Shwendinger represents Germany in international ice dance competition. Now the duo has flown into Ottawa for Winterlude, and they're eager to teach all comers the joys of their artful sport.

The skaters have a full roster of events on Saturday, beginning with early morning lessons for kids, followed by a series of performances during the afternoon. Then at 6:30 p.m. anyone with a pair of skates is invited to join them in a giant waltz.

It all takes place at the Rink of Dreams.

WHERE: Rink of Dreams, Ottawa City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave W.

WHEN: Lessons begin at 8:30 a.m. Performances take place after noon.

COST: Free. Check here for more information about times and to register for lessons.

Modern hyenas

Joyce Crago makes garbage beautiful. Natalie Bruvel is the ultimate artistic recycler. The two local artists are part of the group show Modern Hyenas, an exhibition at The Sussex Contemporary that features artists who scavenge for both materials and inspiration in unlikely places.

'I want to photograph the refuse of society and treat it like you would treat your most precious ring,' says Ottawa artist Joyce Crago. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

Crago creates huge glossy photographs of garbage she's collected on her walks. Her newest works are based on debris picked up last year at the Women's March in Washington D.C.

"I want to photograph the refuse of society, and treat it as you would treat your most precious ring," Crago said.

Artist Natalie Bruvel paints over her ex-partner's canvases with new work. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

Bruvel painted over her ex-partner's canvasses to create new work.

"He left all his paintings behind, and I needed surfaces on which to paint, and I was far too pragmatic not to use those surfaces." said Bruvel.

Where: The Sussex Contemporary, 531 Sussex Dr.

When: Modern Hyenas runs until Feb. 28.

Cost: Free.

The cost of love

Heavy Bell is the Winnipeg duo made up of singer and actor Tom Keenan and Royal Canoe front man Matt Peters. They both fell head over heels with Elizabeth Smart's seminal 1945 book By Grand Central Station I Sat Down and Wept when they read it eight years ago.

Since then, they've been working on a concept album based on Smart's story about the consequences of all-consuming love.

Heavy Bell creates a musical soundscape based on 'At Grand Central Station, I Sat Down and Wept'.

Smart, an Ottawa-born writer, wrote about how she became hopelessly infatuated with poet George Barton when she discovered one of his books in a London bookshop. She made it her mission to meet Barton and have children together, a mission she fulfilled despite the fact that Barton had a wife and family at the time.

Heavy Bell performs By Grand Central Station I Sat Down and Wept with an eight-piece ensemble that includes piano, drums, strings and choral singers. Local actors Kristina Watt and Kate Hurman will provide dramatic readings from the text.

Where: Pressed, 750 Gladstone Ave.

When: Saturday, 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $10 advance and can be purchased here.