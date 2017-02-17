The Ottawa Art Gallery expansion and Arts Court redevelopment got an influx of cash from the federal government on Friday.

The redevelopment project will receive $5.25 million to fund the expansion of the gallery and the redevelopment of the Arts Court building.

The gallery will also receive an additional $1.3 million for specialized equipment for the new space.

The city applied for funding through the Canada Cultural Spaces Program announced in the 2016 federal budget, after the former Conservative government refused to fund the project.

The new Ottawa Art Gallery, which has been under construction since 2015, will triple in size and include several galleries and a new screening room.

Construction of the Ottawa Art Gallery is expected to finish in the late summer of 2017 and the Arts Court redevelopment will be completed in 2018.