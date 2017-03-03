This weekend: see how vintage NFB photographs reveal an airbrushed view of Canada; hear young, local singer-songwriters pay tribute to women musicians who inspired them; and dance to some old-school beats.

The past through rose-tinted glasses

For 40 years the National Film Board dispatched photographers across the land to capture Canada at its best. In the shadow of its far more illustrious documentary and film division, still photographs from the 'other' NFB, taken between 1941 and 1984, are now on public display at the Carleton University Art Gallery.

Three Inuit men with their Brownie cameras await the arrival of Governor General Vincent Massey, at Resolute Bay, Northwest Territories (Qausuittuq, Nunavut) in March 1956. Photo taken by NFB photographer Gar Lunney. ( National Film Board of Canada/ Library and Archives Canada)

If you're expecting to see a revealing or gritty portrait of Canada, you won't find it here. For the most part, the NFB delivered a range of sunny images the government of Canada used promote its policies to Canadians and the world.

"It's sanitized, it's airbrushed," said curator Carol Payne, "everybody is always happy, and prosperous. We see a positive image of Canada as a nation in the world."

Payne says the NFB photographers avoided negative images of poverty, crime or political unrest in the pursuit of the perfect image, but what their cameras do reveal is a national optimism about the future.

"It tells us a very important history about how the government imagined Canada, and how it projected that imagining on to the world." said Payne.

Where: Carleton University Art Gallery, St. Patrick's Building, 1125 Colonel By Dr.

When: Exhibition runs until May. Gallery is open Monday through Saturday.

Cost: Free.

The sweet sound of Canadian songbirds

Malak2:51

Hum along, sing along, or just reminisce, as the music of some of Canada's greatest female artists is performed by six, emerging local musicians at an informal concert this Sunday. Young singer-songwriters will share stories and play songs by their musical heroines as part of a song circle called The Canadian Women's Songbook — A Tribute to JUNO Winners. Expect a range of material from Alanis Morissette to Anne Murray.

The event is presented by Muse Collective, a new community group created by Sarah Howard and Chrissy Steinbock, two local singer-songwriters who are hoping to develop a network to support and nurture local female talent.

Local artists Julie Corrigan, Lena Paquette, King Kimbit, Scary Bear Soundtrack, Lucila Al Mar, and Malak Ghanem will perform the songs followed by an artist talk with JUNO winner Lynn Miles.

Where: Trinity Anglican Church, 1230 Bank St.

When: Sunday at 2 p.m.

Cost: $8 advance, $10 at the door, or pay what you can. (No one will be turned away.) Purchase tickets here.

Give the kids a break dance

Dance dance revolution in Ottawa0:59

Picture a club floor crowded with kids, popping, locking and busting a move to Top 40 hits, and you have an idea of what Kick It is all about. The big, loud rave for youngsters, aged four through 10, is thrown by Centrepointe Theatre. To help them along with all the latest dance steps, local hip-hop company Flava Factory will be on the floor showing off some spectacular stunts as well as providing dance tip to the kids (and their parents).

Where: Centrepointe Theatre

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. (There's another Kick It dance party scheduled for April 29)

Cost: $5. Available only at Centrepointe Theatre Box Office or by calling 613-580-2700. Children must be accompanied by adults, who are invited to join in on the fun.