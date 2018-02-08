For some, graffiti is a nuisance.

But for one Ottawa artist, it's an opportunity.

Christopher Griffin spotted his first opportunity two or three years ago when his studio on Kent Street was tagged by someone with a spray can.

"I rounded the corner and I saw the tag and you feel kind bummed," he said. "Really, you're tagging an art studio?"

But instead of having it removed, Griffin said he decided to make it into something beautiful. He took a photo of the graffiti as he found it, and another after he was done altering it — and it spread quickly on social media, he said.

When a neighbour's porch was vandalized, Griffin turned it into something new. (Christopher Griffin)

Since then, he's done the same thing three more times.

Once, when a neighbour's porch was vandalized; another when his studio was targeted a second time; and a third when a neighbourhood mechanic was tagged.

Griffin's studio was tagged a second time last September. (Christopher Griffin)

He said that some of the graffiti can actually lend itself well to traditional art, with line quality and contrast evident in some of the tags.

"There's attractive visual elements going on with those tags," he said. "I like to think I'm keeping them and just enhancing them."

In many cases, he said the people who have been spray painting buildings have had lots of practice — and they get pretty good at it.

He said he sees his work as a collaboration of sorts between him and the original artist.

"What I think really works is the fact that you can still see the tag. I'm not obliterating it," he said. "I think that's the part that resonates with people."