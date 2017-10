The Royal Canadian Artillery will fire a blank round from a Howitzer cannon every time the Ottawa Redblacks score a touchdown at Friday night's game at TD Place.

The Department of National Defence is alerting people living near Lansdowne Park not be alarmed if they hear loud booms.

The 105-millimetre C3 Howitzer, manned by the 30th Field Artillery Regiment, will could begin firing at about 7 p.m.

The demonstration is part of the football team's fan appreciation game.