Artillery fire will ring out and jets will soar overhead Saturday as Canada's military marks Remembrance Day in Ottawa.

The 30th Field Artillery Regiment will fire blank rounds from C3 Howitzers at three different locations, the Department of National Defence said in a statement:

At 11 a.m., rounds will be fired behind Parliament Hill's East Block to mark the beginning and end of two minutes of silence, followed by a 21-gun salute with shots fired in one-minute intervals.

Also at 11 a.m., rounds will be fired from Beechwood Cemetery — again to mark the beginning and end of two minutes of silence.

At 1:10 p.m., two blank rounds will be fired at the National Artillery Monument on Green Island.

The Royal Canadian Air Force is also planning three flyovers involving two CF-18 Hornets from 3 Wing in Bagotville, Que.

The jets will first fly past the National War Memorial at around 11:05 a.m., before proceeding to Beechwood Cemetery and then to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 632 in Orléans.

They will always be at least 150 metres above the highest point along their flight path, National Defence said.