When Chi Wei Lee walked into his first art therapy class, he was skeptical.

Homeless and reeling from news of his estranged father's passing, he said it felt as if he was in a dark hole.

"Things just went from bad to worse," he said.

Then he fell in love with the free weekly art therapy class offered by the Salvation Army's Booth Centre.

"I met the right people, and I guess they saw something in me that said, 'Hey, we can help this guy out,'" Lee said.

Classes take place weekly at the Salvation's Army's Booth Centre. ((CBC))

Now, five years later, he's helping others in the group find the healing he found.

Many of the participants had never picked up a brush or pencil before starting the classes, but they told CBC News discovering art has helped them work through problems in their lives.

"A lot of times we get the clients to think about what is actually bothering them," Lee said.

Self-discovery through art

Led by Lee, who has made a name for himself in Ottawa's art community, the class of budding artists is participating in an exhibition at the Shenkman Arts Centre's Lalande + Doyle Exhibition Space from Oct. 3 to 15.

It's a big step, as many of the paintings are intensely personal, Lee told CBC's Ottawa Morning during a tour of the classroom.

As he explained the significance of the projects, Jadja Romaniak, an art instructor, could be heard in the background teaching a class.

Students display their work in the classroom. Some are taking part in an exhibition at the Shenkman Arts Centre. (Jessa Runciman/CBC)

"It just calms you down," she told a student who was apprehensive about that day's project. "Don't overthink it."

After the class, she explained the transformation she's seen in her students, many of whom are often dealing with addictions.

"They're already in a mindset of looking at personal issues," she said. "The goal is not to create a wonderful piece of art. The goal is to do it, and learn about yourself while doing it."