Though the summer may be dwindling, there are great events showcasing Ottawa this weekend, including Hintonburg showing off its hidden talent and an active 91-year-old artist who has used painting to rekindle her youth.

'It's a wonderful life'

One of Shirley Van Dusen's most recent paintings is a huge canvas depicting the New Year's fireworks over Parliament Hill that ushered in 2017. That work is now part of an exhibit that opened this week at Cube Gallery in Hintonburg.

"It's a wonderful life," said Van Dusen, evidently delighted with seeing her work hanging on the gallery walls.

"I have a little joke, this is my last kick at the 'can'-vas," she laughed.

A portrait by Shirley Van Dusen at Cube Gallery. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

The 91-year-old artist, with a sparkle in her bright blue eyes, said she already has plans to create a series of firework paintings, perhaps for her next exhibit.

Van Dusen in front of two of her many paintings of Parliament Hill hanging at Cube Gallery. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

Van Dusen is a well known for her portraits, having painted the Mulroney children when their father was prime minister. She is best known for her renderings of the Parliament buildings: dreamy, atmospheric watercolours and oils that can be found in Canadian consulate offices and government buildings. She painted many of them from the front seat of her car, which doubled as her studio.

WHERE: Cube Gallery, 1285 Wellington Street W.

WHEN: On display until Sept. 24., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

COST: Free.

'It's not a stage, it's a porch.'

Getting ready to welcome company for Porchfest in Hintonburg. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

Many houses in Hintonburg have old-style front porches, where residents can sit in comfortable chairs and watch the world go by. On Saturday, the world is invited to Porchfest for free concerts and mini markets from a variety of talented musicians and craftsmen who call the neighbourhood home.

"It's a chance for upcoming musicians to play for an audience in an up close, intimate setting," said Ken McKay, an organizer and musician who will be performing.

"It's not a stage, it's a porch."

Visitors can stroll down the streets, going from veranda to veranda, sampling the music and crafts of the community. Just take a walk to Hintonburg and follow the sound of music. For more information go here.

WHERE: Hintonburg neighbourhood, Wellington Street.

WHEN: Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by a concert at Parkdale Park.

COST: Free.

Festival Ta Da! Centre Wakefield is ready for a weekend of events inside and outside the community centre. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

From fringe favourites, to tap dancing lessons, to a market, Wakefield's Festival Ta Da! celebrates local talent with three days of performances, arts and food.

Local artist C.J. Fleury will lead adults and kids in a giant community art project. Fiddlers and folk singers will entertain on an outdoor stage. Award winning theatre groups from Toronto and Montreal will take on classics like Sleeping Beauty and Three Men in a Boat.

Most of the action will take place in and around Centre Wakefield La Pêche, the area community centre, but when it gets dark Kaffe 1870 will light up with a series of performances. For more information you can go here.

WHERE: Centre Wakefield La Pêche, 38 Chemin de la Vallée de Wakefield.

WHEN: Friday from 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m to 8 p.m.

COST: Events outside the community centre are free. Tickets to performances in the centre's theatre are $12 each.