Hearts for your heart, the music of love and a heart-stopping play are among the options for Ottawa residents looking to warm up the winter weekend.

Concert by the Canal

Matthew Larkin may be a well known concert organist and conductor of the Christ Church Cathedral Choir, but like many keyboardists he's also a "lifelong Billy Joel and Elton John fan."

Hits from his pop music heroes are on the playlist when he accompanies baritone David John Pike in the new Concerts by the Canal Series that launches Saturday evening at Southminster United Church.

Matthew Larkin and David John Pike0:30

Larkin and Pike have serious classical music credentials, but say familiar pop songs and more traditional fare from the likes of Ralph Vaughan Williams and George Butterworth fit right in with the ballads of Gordon Lightfoot and The Tragically Hip when they are performed as part of the concert.

"When you think of another time in history, when people were writing songs, they were often about the same kind of subjects you see in the pop repertoire," said Larkin. "Relationships — how great they are, how tough they are — personal experiences, are what people were describing in the songs they wrote."

​Where: Southminster United Church, 15 Aylmer Ave.

When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for students. But passes can also be purchased for the entire Concerts by the Canal series. You can get more information or buy tickets here.

The Elephant Girls

Margo MacDonald as the gangster Maggie Hale in her award-winning play The Elephant Girls. (Andrew Alexander)

It was a sold-out smash when it premiered at the Ottawa Fringe Festival. Now after a successful run at the prestigious Edinburgh Festival Fringe, local actor and playwright Margo MacDonald is back with her award-winning one-woman show The Elephant Girls, at Arts Court Theatre.

Based on the real-life story of a brazen group of women gangsters who terrorized the shady streets of London during the early 20th century, The Elephants Girls is a gritty tale of love, loss and bloody betrayal as told by Maggie Hale, the tough female "enforcer" of the gang.

The play is being staged as part of the Undercurrents Theatre Festival, a two-week celebration of small and innovative Canadian Theatre.

Where: Arts Court Theatre, 2 Daly Ave.

When: Saturday at 1 p.m., Wednesdays Feb. 8 and 15, at 7 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $15 and $20 and can be purchased here. or at the Arts Court Box Office, 613-765-5555.

Wall of H'arts

H'art Art0:33

Forget the roses and the chocolates, give your heart some art. Self dubbed "h'artist" Alison Fowler has created 200 small works of heart. Hand painted in shiny hard candy enamel, there's every colour of the rainbow, decorated with sparkles, buttons, lace and even Ryan Gosling.

Where: Twiss & Weber Apparel Store, 1282C Wellington Street W.

When: When: Saturday 11 a.m to 6 p.m, Sunday 11 a.m to 5 p.m., Mon. and Tues. 11 a.m to 6 p.m.

Cost: $50 each. For purchase information check here.