Next time you enter the headquarters of the Canada Council for the Arts at 150 Elgin St., don't be surprised if you glimpse a hockey icon, resplendent in a number 99 Oilers jersey, stick handling around the gallery space. In reality, it's Montreal performance artist Thierry Marceau, who has transformed himself into 'The Great Gretzky' as a way to explore celebrity culture.

Becoming Gretzky0:49

'Royal Wedding'

Marceau is particularly fascinated by the 1988 wedding of Gretzsky and actress Janet Jones — which he sees a watershed moment in Canadian celebrity culture. The glittering and glamorous event captured the imagination of the nation at the time.

'The Day Before the Royal wedding'0:58

Thierry Marceau's exhibition The Great One's Back is at the Âjagemô Gallery at the Canada Council of the Arts until Nov. 26.

The artist will be on site, in full uniform and willing to sign autographs, until Sunday, Nov 5.