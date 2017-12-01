The Ottawa police arson unit is investigating a fire at a marijuana dispensary in Carlington Friday morning that appears to have been started by a gas can set ablaze out front.

Firefighters got the call just after 2 a.m. about flames visible in front of a converted bungalow at 1562 Laperriere Ave., between McBride Street and Clyde Avenue.

Police advised the fire department that there was a gas can on fire in front of the business that had spread to the building, firefighters said in a media release.

The building that caught fire on Lapierre Avenue overnight is a marijuana dispensary. @OttFire says they found a flaming gas can when they arrived - there’s what looks like a red gas can still on the ramp. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/iCk3LyfZ8A — @amkfoote

When crews arrived smoke was coming out the front door and a working fire was declared. Firefighters got the blaze under control and finished checking the building for occupants at about 2:25 a.m. No one was inside.

A fire inspector was sent to the scene, and arson investigators are expected to arrive later Friday morning.

Damage is estimated at about $100,000.

No one was injured.