A 28-year-old man is facing arson and firearms charges after a shed and home were damaged in a fire near Quyon, Que., on Saturday evening.

It happened at 15 Chemin du Cerfeuil in the Pontiac region at about 5:45 p.m. ET, MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said in a media release issued Tuesday.

No one was injured.

Investigators arrested a suspect living in the area who was known to police, questioned him and arrested him, police said.

The charges against him include arson, illegal possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm, police said.