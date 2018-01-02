Seven children and 13 adults are temporarily homeless after a man set fire to their Hull apartment complex overnight, Gatineau police say.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on rue Tassé shortly before midnight.

According to police, a 26-year-old man attacked one of the building's tenants and then set the unit on fire.

He then tried to flee by stealing a vehicle, police said.

Will face multiple charges

That man was later arrested and is expected to face multiple charges, including arson, assault with a weapon, robbery, and breach of probation.

Police said the other tenant suffered minor hand injuries.

While most of the residents were able to escape on their own, firefighters had to rescue three people from the building.

The fire caused approximately $85,000 in damage.