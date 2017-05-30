A mother has been charged after her seven-month-old baby girl was found without vital signs in their home Monday morning and later died.

Police and paramedics were called to the home in Gatineau's Plateau neighbourhood at about 7:15 a.m. Monday for a baby without vital signs.

The infant was taken to Hull hospital where she was pronounced dead, Gatineau police said in a media release issued Tuesday.

An investigation by police and the coroner's office into the cause of the baby's death raised suspicions, and led to the arrest of 28-year-old Katrina Leigh Hazlett, police said.

She is facing a charge of criminal negligence causing death.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place today.