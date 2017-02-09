Some students in Arnprior, Ont., west of Ottawa, are protesting their high school's decision to drop the name "Redmen" from its sports teams, even though many see it as an outdated, racist reference to First Nations people.

Arnprior District High School principal Tom Havey said administrators decided to change the name after reading the recommendations ot the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

"We know that there are people who are offended by that name, and in thinking about who we are as a school, what we stand for ... is it fair for us to continuing using a name of that nature?" Havey said.

Some Indigenous students attend the high school, but Havey said the change is about respecting more than just the immediate community.

"We owe it to them to do the right thing without being told we have to do it," Havey said.

Protest planned

Some students planned to protest the name change during a school basketball game Thursday.

The name is tied to decades of school tradition, 14-year-old Mikayla Cardiff said.

"My entire family has gone here, my mom, my uncle, my grandpa. [The name has] been around for a really long time," Cardiff said.

"It just won't be fair for us. The chant is, 'The Redmen.' It won't be right, or it won't feel the same."

'You feel as though you're a logo'

Ottawa resident Lynne Courchene and her husband have been campaigning to get the provincial government to ban team names and logos that they feel are derogatory toward Indigenous people.

Arnprior District High School student Mikayla Cardiff, 14, says her family has cheered for the Redmen for generations. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Courchene said she's happy the school is changing the name, but said it's disappointing that any school is still using what she sees as a derogatory moniker in 2017.

"What were they doing still having it at this point?" Courchene said. "It gives you a very negative self image. You feel as though you're a logo, not an actual person."

Name dates back to 1920s

The Redmen name was originally chosen in the 1920s to reflect the school's colours, a former principal told CBC in 2014. The chief's head logo was added in the 1960s, and was eventually replaced by an arrow head.

In 2014, the school removed all Indigenous symbols from the logo because of concerns they may be offensive.

However the name remained, until now

"No matter what the name of the school is, or what the name of the school was, we would have been proud anyway," Havey said. "And we still will be next year when we're using a new name."

Havey plans to launch a student-led competition next week to pick a new name.