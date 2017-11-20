An Arnprior man is facing firearm charges after a shotgun was discharged in a Carleton Place parking lot last week, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday.
Police responded to reports of a man with a gun in the parking lot of a bar on Bell Street in Carleton Place on Friday, Nov. 17. Officers pulled over a Chevrolet pickup truck speeding away from the scene, according to an OPP news release.
The man, 27, is facing several charges, including careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, impaired driving and stunt driving.
No one was injured during the incident, police said.
The man was released and will appear in court in Perth, Ont.