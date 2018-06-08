Inquest called in death of construction worker on Highway 17

A coroner's inquest has been set to look into the death of a construction worker killed near Arnprior, Ont., in 2016.

Daniel William Milton, 42, was killed at a construction project on Highway 17, just outside of Arnprior. Police said an SUV crossed the median of the highway and hit two construction workers, including Milton, who were operating a hydraulic drill at the time.

Milton was pronounced dead at the scene while the other worker was transported to hospital.

An inquest is mandatory under the Coroner's Act. The jury hearing the case can make recommendations designed to avoid future deaths.

The inquest is set to last for three days and hear from nine witnesses. It will begin on Sept. 17 in Renfrew.