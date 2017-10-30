A man arrested after a police chase in Arnprior, Ont., last month ended in a crash that left a woman dead is now facing a charge of first-degree murder.

​On the afternoon of Sept. 25, Ontario Provincial Police were called to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle involved in a collision in Renfrew, Ont.

Officers searching for the stolen vehicle spotted it travelling east on Highway 17 near Calabogie Road. A police chase ensued until the suspect vehicle collided with at least two other vehicles on Daniel Street S., according to the province's Special Investigations Unit.

Sheila Welsh, 65, of Arnprior, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charged with first-degree murder is Zachary Wittke, 20, of Eganville, Ont. Wittke is also facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, flight while being pursued by police, driving while disqualified and theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke.

The SIU has invoked its mandate and is investigating. The provincial body investigates incidents involving police and civilians that result in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

​