It's dark and cool when you first step into the new Arctic Gallery at Ottawa's Canadian Museum of Nature, as the sights and sounds of the Far North are projected onto ice.

From there, guests can expect a Northern tour depicting the flora, fauna, fashion and culture of Canada's Arctic. 

The gallery, complete with a rotating exhibit curated by Northerners, opens Wednesday.

Qulliq beyond ice museum of nature arctic gallery June 20

Beyond Ice is a multimedia installation developed in partnership with the National Film Board and featuring Arctic scenes, such as this depiction of the lighting of a traditional oil lamp. (CBC)

Mural Ilirqusivut Nancy Saunders nunavik kuujjuaq june 20

This massive mural was created by Inuk artist Nancy Saunders from Kujjuaq, Que. It features an optical illusion technique, so make sure you stand in the right spot! (CBC)

Arctic animals museum of nature gallery june 21

Some iconic Arctic animals, including the polar bear, caribou and narwhal, can be spotted throughout the gallery. (CBC)

Northern Voices Gallery canadian museum of nature

The Northern Voices Gallery will showcase rotating exhibits curated by people who live in the Arctic. The inaugural show, called "Inuinnauyugut: We are Innuinnait" is presented by the Kitikmeot Heritage Society. (CBC)

Allen Maghagak

The Northern Voices gallery features traditional and modern clothing from Nunavut's Kitikmeot region. Allen Maghagak, whose grandmother's work is part of the exhibit, says it's important to preserve these traditions. (Elyse Skura/CBC)

Arctic creatures gallery canadian museum of nature june 20

Live sea creatures are also on display at the Arctic Gallery. (CBC)

Arctic gallery museum of nature june 20 northern food prices

Interactive components introduce visitors to some of the realities of living in the North, including a game which compares the price and quality of food in Canadian grocery stores. (CBC)

Caitlin Baikie advisor arctic gallery museum of nature

'As an Indigenous person, it has always been important that we are not only inclusive, but we hold the perspective of Indigenous knowledge ... at the same value as Western knowledge,' said exhibit adviser Caitlyn Baikie. (CBC)