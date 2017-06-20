It's dark and cool when you first step into the new Arctic Gallery at Ottawa's Canadian Museum of Nature, as the sights and sounds of the Far North are projected onto ice.

From there, guests can expect a Northern tour depicting the flora, fauna, fashion and culture of Canada's Arctic.

The gallery, complete with a rotating exhibit curated by Northerners, opens Wednesday.

Beyond Ice is a multimedia installation developed in partnership with the National Film Board and featuring Arctic scenes, such as this depiction of the lighting of a traditional oil lamp. (CBC)

This massive mural was created by Inuk artist Nancy Saunders from Kujjuaq, Que. It features an optical illusion technique, so make sure you stand in the right spot! (CBC)

Some iconic Arctic animals, including the polar bear, caribou and narwhal, can be spotted throughout the gallery. (CBC)

The Northern Voices Gallery will showcase rotating exhibits curated by people who live in the Arctic. The inaugural show, called "Inuinnauyugut: We are Innuinnait" is presented by the Kitikmeot Heritage Society. (CBC)

The Northern Voices gallery features traditional and modern clothing from Nunavut's Kitikmeot region. Allen Maghagak, whose grandmother's work is part of the exhibit, says it's important to preserve these traditions. (Elyse Skura/CBC)

Live sea creatures are also on display at the Arctic Gallery. (CBC)

Interactive components introduce visitors to some of the realities of living in the North, including a game which compares the price and quality of food in Canadian grocery stores. (CBC)