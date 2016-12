Decorating, shopping and travel are quintessential parts of the holiday season — whether it's 2016 or 1966.

Here at CBC Ottawa, we dug through the archives to find videos of holiday preparation from the mid-1960s.

Watch some of the archival footage of the various toys of the day in storefronts, tinsel tree decorations going up and travellers lining up for trains and buses to get to their holiday destinations.