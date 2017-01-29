In 1999, a then-62-year-old Mary Tyler Moore visited Ottawa to share her life story on stage and visit Parliament Hill to advocate for diabetes research.

CBC News dug through the archives to share video and audio of the Moore's time in the capital.

Moore died with family and friends by her side on Wednesday at the age of 80.

Moore delivered a speech at the National Art Centre's Unique Lives and Experiences series.

"I wanted to be a star," Moore told the crowd. "Not just any star mind you, a dancing star in musical comedies..."

"My grandfather used to watch me prance around the house and shake his head in amazement. When I was three he remarked this child will either end up on stage or in jail," she said.

She also joked about her early acting days when she dressed in a head-to-toe leotard as an elf mascot as "Happy Hotpoint" for TV commercials.

A gig that involved cartwheels, back walkovers, and a blonde curl at her forehead.

"A lot of smile and a lot of desperately hoping to please," she said.

Her first "real breakthrough though, was a barely seen answering operator with a sultry voice, she told the audience in her speech.

While in Ottawa, Moore also met with the federal health minister at the time, Allan Rock, about a cause close to her heart — diabetes.

Diagnosed with diabetes in her 30s, she had become a prominent spokeswoman for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

"We are determined to find a cure for diabetes," she told media after the meeting.