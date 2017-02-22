A local developer is hoping city council will approve its plans to add a tower with 175 rental apartments in the middle of a cluster of buildings it owns in Ottawa's Little Italy.

Sakto Corporation's application will go before planning committee on Feb. 28 to ask that the city's official plan and zoning bylaw be amended to allow 25 storeys on a parcel of land that currently allows only nine and 15 storeys.

Sakto also wants to add a ninth floor to its Adelaide rental apartment building on Aberdeen Street.

The new tower will be surrounded by buildings also owned by Sakto: two office towers and the Preston Square building that houses several restaurants.

In their report, city staff note the new tower will be visible from Highway 417, Prince of Wales Drive and the Queen Elizabeth Driveway, but that the change to the skyline doesn't have an impact on those so-called "scenic entry routes."

In the report, the city councillor for the area, Catherine McKenney, said she supports the zoning and official plan changes, but she is against removing some mature trees.

She also wants to make sure that cyclists and walkers have a route between Rochester and Preston streets along an access road that hugs the Queensway.