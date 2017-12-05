A fire in an apartment near Bank and Gilmour streets Tuesday night left a 52-year-old man suffering from smoke inhalation, Ottawa Fire Services said in a media release.

Multiple calls came in around 7:47 p.m. reporting smoke and flames in a unit on the seventh floor of 379 Gilmour St., according to the release.

The man was taken to hospital and is in stable condition, according to paramedics.

Ottawa police said the fire was contained to one unit, and that damage was minor.

Police reopened Bank Street between MacLaren and Lewis streets and all residents were allowed back into the building by 10 p.m., a police spokesperson said.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation, Ottawa Fire Services said. (Jonathan Dupaul/CBC)