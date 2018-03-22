Radio-Canada reporter won't face harassment charge

Radio-Canada reporter Antoine Trépanier will not face criminal charges after a story subject accused him of criminal harassment.

"After examining the investigation report produced by Gatineau police following the arrest of a Radio-Canada journalist, the director of criminal and penal prosecutions (DCPP) has concluded that no criminal act was committed," the DCPP announced Thursday in a news release written in French.

"As a result, no criminal charges will be laid in this case."

The DCPP directs all criminal and penal prosecutions in Quebec under the authority of the minister of justice and attorney general.

Trépanier was arrested March 13 after Yvonne Dubé filed a complaint to Gatineau police.

Trépanier had been investigating Dubé, the executive director of the Outaouais chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters, for falsely portraying herself as a lawyer and practising law without a licence.

​Trépanier spoke with Dubé on the phone March 12 and asked her for a formal interview.

After initially agreeing to the request, she declined the interview at the last moment. ​Trépanier sent her an email the next day requesting to reschedule the interview.

Dubé then contacted Gatineau police and made a complaint of criminal harassment against Trépanier, who was arrested that evening.

During a news conference last Friday, Gatineau police Chief Mario Harel said "we have the obligation to listen to the victims ... regardless if [the accused] is a journalist, a politician, a star or an ordinary citizen."

Dubé was informed of the DCPP's decision before it was made public, the news release said.