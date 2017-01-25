A Catholic elementary school in Brockville, Ont., has been vandalized with obscene and anti-Semitic graffiti, including swastikas, three times in about a month.

The most recent vandalism was discovered on J.L. Jordan Catholic School on Jan. 24 — just two days after similar vandalism was found on the school on Jan. 22., according to Brockville police. The first instance of graffiti was discovered on Dec. 23.

"It's upsetting to the staff and students of the school that they're being targeted," Acting Staff-Sgt. Tom Fournier said.

Fournier said police believe the culprit is defacing the school in the evening or overnight.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Brockville police.