An anti-racism protest is underway outside the U.S. Embassy in downtown Ottawa as Canadians look to broadcast their message of peace and inclusion to their neighbours to the south.

The event, which began at noon Wednesday on the steps outside the embassy off Sussex Drive, was organized in response to an attack in Virginia earlier this month that left a 32-year-old woman dead.

About 700 people were estimated to have shown up by about 12:45 p.m., according to RCMP.

"We stand in solidarity with the people who were harmed by neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virgina, and with all racialized peoples who are targeted by discrimination and systemic oppression," organizers wrote on the Ottawa event's Facebook page.

"This protest is committed in principal to inclusiveness, racial equity, tolerance, visibility and intersectionality."

Speakers are expected to include Aditya Rao of the Ottawa Sanctuary City Network, Amira Elghawaby of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, Alex Neve, secretary general of Amnesty International Canada, Rabbi Elizabeth Bolton of Orh Haneshama Congregation, and Yamikani Msosa, an expert in sexual violence and gender issues.

A look at the crowd filling the stairs by the US Embassy. RCMP estimate about 700 people here.



(Warning: some signs have swear words.) pic.twitter.com/6l7EkkQAuq — @amkfoote

Rescheduled due to storm

The protest was originally scheduled to happen Tuesday, but was postponed because of powerful storms that passed through the Ottawa area.

About 100 protesters showed up Tuesday anyway.

Wednesday's event could last up to two hours.

RCMP and Ottawa police are present, with some officers on bicycles, others on foot, and some nearby in police vehicles.

Some of the signs at the anti racism rally. pic.twitter.com/AQmssQnp8o — @amkfoote

Young people hold signs. (Jonathan Dupaul/Radio-Canada)

A speaker addresses the crowd on the steps outside the U.S. Embassy. (Jonathan Dupaul/Radio-Canada)