Hundreds of people crowded onto Parliament Hill and waved placards with slogans such as "Choose Love, Choose Life" during the annual March for Life anti-abortion rally.

Streets were closed throughout the city's downtown as marchers made their way to the Hill for the demonstration.

Here's what it looked like.

The March for Life anti-abortion rally took place on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 11, 2017. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Hundreds of people showed up on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 11, 2017, for the March for Life anti-abortion rally. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

A child kicks a soccer ball on Parliament Hill during the March for Life anti-abortion rally on May 11, 2017. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

A woman holds an anti-abortion sign as musicians play on Parliament Hill during the March for Life rally on May 11, 2017. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Anti-abortion signs and placards rest on a tarp on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 11, 2017, during the March for Life rally. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

A woman holding an 'Atheist Against Abortion' sign has her photo taken during the March for Life rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 11, 2017. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

People hold anti-abortion signs on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 11, 2017, at the March for Life rally. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

A group of pro-choice protesters hold signs on Parliament Hill in Ottawa during the March for Life anti-abortion rally on May 11, 2017. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Pro-choice protesters argue with anti-abortion advocates at the March for Life rally in Ottawa on May 11, 2017. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

A man and a woman argue with pro-choice protesters at the March for Life anti-abortion rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 11, 2017. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)