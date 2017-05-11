Ottawa police are asking people to plan alternate routes as the annual March for Life takes place in downtown Ottawa Thursday afternoon.
A rally is expected to start on Parliament Hill at noon and continue until about 5:30 p.m. The march will take place at about 1:30 p.m. and return to the Hill at about 3 p.m.
Ottawa police are closing the following roads, starting at 1 p.m.:
- Wellington Street will be closed between Elgin and Bank streets.
- Metcalfe Street will be closed between Wellington and Queen streets.
Police will also be doing rolling road closures along the planned route:
- Elgin Street.
- Lisgar Street.
- Metcalfe Street.
- Laurier Avenue.
- Bank Street.