Ottawa police are asking people to plan alternate routes as the annual March for Life takes place in downtown Ottawa Thursday afternoon.

A rally is expected to start on Parliament Hill at noon and continue until about 5:30 p.m. The march will take place at about 1:30 p.m. and return to the Hill at about 3 p.m.

Ottawa police are closing the following roads, starting at 1 p.m.:

Wellington Street will be closed between Elgin and Bank streets.

Metcalfe Street will be closed between Wellington and Queen streets.

Police will also be doing rolling road closures along the planned route: