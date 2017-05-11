The flag of an anti-abortion movement raised at city hall has come down Thursday afternoon after some city councillors had expressed outrage and demanded it be taken down.

March for Life flag coming down at City Hall #ottnews pic.twitter.com/xm4Z93e0Y3 — @faganl

The raising of the March for Life flag, which coincided with a major rally in Ottawa, angered many on social media and prompted seven of Watson's city council colleagues to demand it be taken down.

I am pleased to report that the anti abortion flag has been taken down. I have asked staff for a complete review of the city's flag policy — @JimWatsonOttawa

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson had said he is calling for a review of the city's official proclamation and flag-raising policy.

"I have asked the City's Clerk's Office for a completed review of the Proclamations and Flag raising policy," Watson tweeted.

LifeSiteNews.com tweeted a video of a March for Life flag being raised at City Hall as about 20 people looked on. No elected officials appeared to be present at the flag-raising.

In the video, a spokesman for the group said he was "so proud of the mayor and the [city] staff that they went along with this."

Watson said he never personally spoke to anyone from the anti-abortion movement.

A spokesperson for his office said the mayor received an email on April 24 referencing the March for Life and that he politely responded that their feedback would be taken into consideration, but did not take any further action.

Watson did not approve of the flag-raising itself, and has publicly stated he supports a woman's right to choose to have an abortion.

But many people did not see it that way.

My heart hurts that @JimWatsonOttawa would allow a flag to wave at City Hall which limits a woman's right to choose. It's 2017. Be better. — @Meg_Kelly1

@JimWatsonOttawa Canadian women have the legal right to make an informed choice. Lower the pro-life flag, this is NOT the Handmaid’s Tale. — @julianicolee

@CaperGran @JimWatsonOttawa @CBCOttawa 1. take it down asap

2. burn it asap

3. consider resigning or, in the very least, issuing a public apology — @mrsharpphoto

By early afternoon a number of city councillors had complained about the flag-raising and proclamation, with seven of them signing a letter demanding the flag be taken down immediately.