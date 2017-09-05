Police have identified the motorcycle passenger killed in a crash near Mattawa, Ont., last week as a 39-year-old woman from northern Quebec.

Annie Ledoux of Chazel, Que., was killed Sept. 1 in the two-vehicle crash on Highway 17, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.

The eastbound motorcycle Ledoux was riding on collided with a westbound car shortly before 12 p.m., OPP said.

Ledoux was taken to hospital by air ambulance, where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the motorcycle was also taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the car was not hurt, OPP said.

The crash happened roughly 250 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.

Chazel, Que., is located approximately 600 kilometres northwest of Ottawa, near the Ontario-Quebec border.

Police continue to investigate.