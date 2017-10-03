It may seem like a cock and bull story, but OPP in Leeds County have had to act more like herders than police officers this past week.

Last Tuesday a herd of cattle escaped from an enclosure and was seen along Kelly Road in Elizabeth-Kitley Township. The animals had to be corralled and led back to the farm, OPP said in a news release.

The next day, a pony was seen wandering near Motts Mills before trotting off into some bushes. It's reportedly still on the loose.

Then on Monday, several callers reported seeing wandering bulls, again in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township. The animals were reportedly getting a little too close for the comfort of some nearby heifers.

While police were rounding up the bulls, some goats escaped, they said.

Police are reminding livestock owners that they are responsible for making sure their animals don't take advantage of inadequate fencing.