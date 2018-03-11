A Belleville, Ont., man has been charged with first-degree murder after an 88-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Napanee, Ont., last week.

Andrew Slapkauskas, 42, has also been charged with attempted murder, flight from police causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday.

Slapkauskas is being held in custody pending a bail hearing, OPP said.

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into the circumstances of the crash, which happened on March 6 after police were notified that an SUV was speeding on Bridge Street in Napanee.

OPP officers tried to stop the SUV, but as it was driving on County Road 2 it collided with a second vehicle.

The driver of that second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. She was later identified as Florence Wyatt-Morris.

SUV driver also injured

The SUV driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries, the SIU said.

The SIU is called in to investigate when police in Ontario are involved in an incident in which there is a serious injury, death or an allegation of sexual assault.

The agency has assigned five investigators, four forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist to the case.

Two officers are under investigation, the SIU said the day following the crash, with three other officers considered witnesses.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.