Members of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario are meeting in Ottawa this week in hopes of convincing the provincial and federal governments to increase funding to local governments.

Nearly 2,000 delegates from 444 municipalities in Ontario have descended on the downtown for their annual general meeting.

Gary McNamara, former AMO president and mayor of the Town of Tecumseh in southwestern Ontario, said municipalities are responsible for 80 per cent of services and two-thirds of all infrastructure, but only get nine cents of every taxpayer dollar.

"This is the place now to finally have that conversation with our provincial government," he said. "You need to have a better dialogue with us so we don't have these consequences moving forward."

It's an issue Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has raised in the past.

In an open letter last December, the mayors of five large Canadian cities, including Ottawa, called for more control over revenue streams, arguing that the fiscal power to serve residents sits with other levels of government.

"For too long, city governments have been required to rely on property taxes alone to support our growing operating budgets, with dollars stretched thinner and thinner as we serve the growing needs of the public," the letter reads.

Wynne, Brown, Sohi attending

McNamara said the association also plans to raise the Ontario Liberal Party's proposed minimum wage hike bill, among other things.

"When they bring forward legislation they've got to look at the full impact of what does it do to municipalities? You know, do full costings on municipalities."

There will be many opportunities to make their views known. Delegates will be able to question Premier Kathleen Wynne and members of her cabinet on Monday.

Opposition Leader Patrick Brown and provincial NDP Leader Andrea Horwath will also meet with participants, as will federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi.

The conference wraps on Wednesday.