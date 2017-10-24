All of Ottawa's municipal arenas use ammonia — the gas that killed three rink workers in Fernie, B.C., last week — to keep ice surfaces cool, but in much smaller quantities than in previous years, the city says.

Older systems that circulated ammonia underneath the surface of city rinks used significantly higher volumes of the potentially deadly chemical and were replaced "several years ago," said Dan Chenier, the city's general manager of recreation, cultural and facility services, in an email.

Ammonia use is now confined to compressor rooms that have emergency systems designed to detect any leaks, Chenier said.

Toxic if inhaled

The colourless gas is used in mechanical refrigeration systems and is toxic if inhaled.

Its usage as a common rink coolant has come under the microscope after the fatal Oct. 17 leak at the Fernie Memorial Arena.

In the wake of the three deaths, the Ontario Recreation Facilities Association has been reminding arena owners about the chemical's possible dangers — even if incidents involving ammonia are rare.

"Ammonia's been used in ice arenas since the early 1900s. We'd not seen anything like this before," said Terry Piché, the association's technical director, during an interview Tuesday on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

Ammonia plays an "important role" in moderating the heat that's generated from people skating or gliding across ice surfaces, as well as from lights and other pieces of arena equipment, Piché said.

Piché had previously estimated that four out of every five Ontario ice facilities use liquid ammonia as a refrigerant to keep temperatures down.

However, the majority of Ontario rinks — like those in Ottawa — do not circulate ammonia underneath the ice surface, confining the chemical instead to a separate refrigeration room, Piché said Tuesday.

Piché said he only knew of about five rinks in the province in which users were skating on top of ammonia, with the vast majority circulating a safer brine solution under the ice surface instead.

Ottawa rinks have alarms, fans

Chenier said that at Ottawa facilities, refrigeration rooms are equipped with emergency detection systems that will activate both alarms and exhaust fans if there's an ammonia leak.

The rooms also have switches outside that can remotely shut down the compressors if something goes wrong, Chenier said.

Arena staff are also trained on how to respond to any ammonia-related emergencies, he added.