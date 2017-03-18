Ontario Provincial Police have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy who was last seen in Embrun, Ont.

Noah Gaudet is four feet three inches tall, weighs 75 pounds, and was wearing a black winter jacket with grey fur on the hood when he disappeared, police say.

He was last seen at 291 Saint Guillaume Road in Embrun, east of Ottawa, police said.

Police said his father is the prime suspect. He was driving a black Chrysler 300 with the Ontario license plate BWWA 973, said police.

Anyone who sees the vehicle should call 911, police say.