The mayors of Ottawa and Gatineau say they're disappointed to learn the National Capital Region has been left off Amazon's short list to host the company's new headquarters, and the 50,000 new jobs that could come with it.

On the bright side, the mayors said they received positive feedback from Amazon, and will continue to work with the e-commerce giant on future endeavours.

"We are proud of the way our two cities and the community came together to put forward a competitive bid that showcased the best that the National Capital Region has to offer," Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin said Thursday in a joint news release.

Despite losing out on the high-stakes bid, the mayors said collaborating on the bid was a positive move for both cities, and will draw the attention of other employers to the region.

"This strengthened regional collaboration is a legacy of our efforts, one that will help us grow our local economy and attract jobs together in the coming years."

Watson and Pedneaud-Jobin congratulated Toronto for making the short list, noting that if the Ontario capital is selected there will likely be "significant economic spinoffs for the Ottawa-Gatineau region."

Invest Ottawa, the city's economic development agency, estimates the total cost of the city's Amazon bid was $100,000, including staff time and in-kind services from the city and other partners.

After fielding 238 applications that included more than 10 Canadian locations, Amazon selected 20 cities for its short list, list, released Thursday.

Toronto is the only Canadian city to make the cut. The American finalists include New York and Los Angeles.

Amazon will be giving the 20 cities further consideration, and is expecting to make its final decision later this year.