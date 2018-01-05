Sentencing arguments are slated for March 22 in the case of a Somali man found guilty of kidnapping of Amanda Lindhout.

The one-day hearing will help Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Smith decide a sentence for Ali Omar Ader, who faces up to life in prison.

Smith ruled in December that Ader, a 40-year-old Somali national, was a "willing participant" in the 2008 hostage-taking of Lindhout, who was working as a freelance journalist near Mogadishu at the time.

The judge found much of Ader's testimony was unbelievable and did not support his claim that he was forced into serving as a negotiator and translator on behalf of a gang who threatened to harm him and his family.

Lindhout, raised in Red Deer, Alta., and photographer Nigel Brennan of Australia, were snatched by armed men while pursuing a story, the beginning of 15 months in captivity.

The RCMP lured Ader to Canada on the pretext of signing a lucrative book-publishing deal, leading to his arrest in Ottawa in June 2015.