The parents of homicide victim Amanda Trottier say the three-and-a-half years since their daughter's death have been a "nightmare" that only gets worse the longer the case against her accused killers drags on.

Claude Trottier and Victoria Lebrasseur will walk into a Gatineau courtroom Tuesday armed with an emotional letter they hope to read. It describes in painful detail their struggles since their daughter and her boyfriend, Travis Votour, were found dead on the main floor of Votour's home in Aylmer in January 2014.

Trottier's daughter, just three at the time of the killings, was playing alone upstairs and was unharmed.

Two of the three people accused of the killings, Sonia Vilon and René Samson-Vonrichter, will appear in court Tuesday to face face first-degree murder charges.

Last week Ronald Junior Brazeau, originally charged with first-degree murder, pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter in the death of Votour.

Police allege Brazeau is the head of a drug trafficking group operating in Gatineau, and ordered the killing after drugs were allegedly stolen from his organization. Vilon and Samson-Vonrichter allegedly carried out the fatal shooting, said Quebec provincial police in 2015.

Victoria Lebrasseur and Claude Trottier said a day doesn't go by that they don't miss their daughter Amanda. (Ashley Burke/CBC News )

Granddaughter found alive

It was Claude Trottier and Victoria Lebrasseur who discovered their daughter's body in a pool of blood. Trottier then ran upstairs and found their granddaughter alive.

"That's sunk in my head," said Trottier. "I'll never forget that.... I don't wish it on my worst enemy. No father should go through that."

'Every morning it's like I live with a life sentence. You can never be happy again.' - Victoria Lebrasseur

"Every day is a struggle," said Lebrasseur. "Every morning it's like I live with a life sentence. You can never be happy again. As soon as you open your eyes, the heartache, it never goes away."

It took police 16 months to make an arrest. Since then, the accused have changed lawyers and court dates have been rescheduled.

"It's been long," said Trottier. "We'd like to put it behind us, get on with our life."

Amanda Trottier and Travis Votour were found dead in their Aylmer home in January 2014. (Facebook)

'A parent's nightmare'

The couple is looking forward to the chance to speak in court, because they want the accused and the judge to hear about the toll their daughter's death has taken on their family.

"We walked into a nightmare that most people only see on a horror movie to find Amanda and Travis in a pool of blood — the worst day of our life," Lebrasseur said, quoting the letter they hope to read out in the court room. "A parent's nightmare. I was in total shock, screaming, 'No, no, no!' Falling to the ground. Shaking so much."

Claude Trottier has photos all over his house to remind him of his daughter Amanda. He misses her 'little laugh, teasing me, hugging me, kissing me,' he said, his eyes full of tears. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

Lebrasseur describes the next few months as "a fog." The couple had trouble eating and sleeping, and felt "numb and in disbelief."

"[We were] waiting for Amanda to walk through the door and say hi."

Lebrasseur recalled watching helplessly as Amanda's daughter cried for her mother, and at Christmas time how the little girl asked Santa to bring Amanda back.

"My heart was in pieces trying to be strong," said Lebrasseur. "I cried when she was asleep. I told her Mommy is in heaven and can't come back, but loves you so much."

Amanda Trottier's brother releases balloons in her memory on her birthday, Sept. 1, 2016. (Submitted)

'She didn't deserve this'

Photos of Amanda cover the couple's fridge, walls and shelves. Little gifts she gave them over the years fill a cabinet, alongside her ashes.

Every Sept. 1 Trottier and Lebrasseur celebrate their daughter's birthday by releasing balloons with little messages attached. Then their granddaughter blows out a candle for her mother.

"It's like she's with us," said Trottier. "She's with me in my heart."

Trottier and Lebrasseur have full custody of Amanda's daughter now, and say that's what's keeping them going.

Trottier wants the public to know Amanda was a loving daughter and mother.

"She was a good kid. She didn't deserve this."