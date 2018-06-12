SIU investigating after woman and dog shot in Almonte

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after an officer shot a 64-year-old woman and killed a dog in Almonte on Tuesday.

According to the SIU, two officers were at a home in Almonte for an investigation, standing on the property's porch when two dogs came out. Both of the officers were bitten by the dogs and one officer shot her weapon several times.

The 64-year-old woman on the porch was struck by one of those bullets, as was the dog.

Both the woman and the two officers were taken to hospital. The dog died of its injuries at the scene.

The SIU has assigned four investigators to the incident and is asking anyone with any information about the incident to contact them.