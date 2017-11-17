The president of Algonquin College has told students to get ready to go back to classes next week.

On Friday, the provincial government failed for a second time to pass back-to-work legislation to end a five-week strike at Ontario's colleges.

President Cheryl Jensen issued a notice to Algonquin students Friday afternoon warning them the legislation is expected to pass over the weekend and if that happens, teachers could be back to work as early as Monday.

Students would resume classes the following day, she said.

"If you are a student who has been out of town, please start returning to your respective campuses to be ready for the resumption of classes," Jensen wrote.

"Please consider this note as your minimum 48-hour notice and begin planning to return to class early next week."

Students were also advised to review course material and to be on the lookout for an email from the college after the legislation is passed.

The NDP again blocked the proposed back-to-work legislation at a special 3 p.m. meeting in the Ontario legislature, which would have allowed roughly 500,000 students across the province to return to class.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath explained her party doesn't support any legislation that revokes workers' rights, and assured faculty and students the NDP would be ready to debate the legislation on Saturday.

Horwath later said in a tweet Friday evening that students will return to class early next week.

College faculty will go back to work Monday and students will be back Tuesday at the latest. That's after five weeks of Kathleen Wynne doing NOTHING to end this strike. — @AndreaHorwath

The Progressive Conservatives backed the Liberals' bill, though leader Patrick Brown criticized the premier for not stepping in sooner.