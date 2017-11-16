Instructors on the picket line at Algonquin College cheered and high-fived one another late Thursday morning when they learned they'd successfully turned the latest bid to end the strike, now in its fifth week.

According to the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), 86 per cent of its members voted to reject the latest contract offer from the College Employer Council (CEC), issued on Nov. 6. Ninety-five per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot, the union said.

Some students on campus have started organizing rallies to encourage their teachers to return to class.

But as time runs out to save the fall semester, there's no end in sight. Here's what both students and instructors had to say.

Annette Carla Bouzi, professor of legal studies

"I'm cautiously optimistic now that negotiations can begin in earnest ... that the end of the strike will be soon, but under the proper conditions.

I do have concerns, but we've been out for five weeks now and I'm sure a plan can be put in place ... that can salvage the semester."

Tyler Wiltshire, pre-heath student

"I wish the teachers would suck it up, but also they need what they need, so...

It's just really frustrating that we're losing precious time. I can't go home [to Owen Sound], it's just so far. I worry about [residence] here. I don't know how long we can stay here if [the semester] gets pushed back."

Joseph Richardson, economics professor

"I'm very happy. Eighty-six per cent reject the offer. That will send a strong message to the employer council that we do not like the offer as it stands now. We want some modifications.

We also want to go back to school, too. We want to! We don't have any interest staying out here, nobody wants to do this. So go back to the bargaining table — we want to go back on Monday."

Tyler Steffensen, interactive media design student

"The teachers want to vote no. They say they care for the students, but do they? Because we're still out of school right now.

Honestly, I moved my life out here from Saskatchewan to keep going to school. But at this point, I kind of want to go back home and apply to a different college if this keeps going and going. It seems like I've wasted my time out here and I've spent all this money ... and it seems like it's going to waste."

Maria Rodriguez, exchange student from Spain

"I feel terrible. I need to talk to my coordinator because I need answers about my program. I worry because I don't know ... when the strike is going to finish.... They need to give a solution immediately.

For me I am a little bit afraid.... I don't want to lose all my year here."