Daniel Alfredsson is leaving the Ottawa Senators for a second time, this time departing his position as senior adviser of hockey operations, he announced Saturday.

"After two enjoyable years learning about the front office of hockey with the Senators, I'm pleased to pass along that I've made the decision to step away from the game and will take this time to evaluate what professional challenge I will pursue next," Alfredsson said in a statement issued through the team.

Spending most of his professional career with the Senators, Alfredsson captained the team from 1999 to 2013 before joining the Detroit Red Wings for his final season.

He signed a one-day contract with the Sens to retire a Senator before taking a position within the Sens organization as a senior adviser.

Alfredsson's No. 11 Sens jersey was then hoisted to the rafters in the Canadian Tire Centre last December.

"I want to thank the Senators for the opportunity; it has enabled me to understand the type of commitments required to work in hockey should I determine that to be my future path," the statement said.

Alfredsson said his family will remain in Ottawa after he steps down. He also plans to visit family in Sweden this summer.